BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Federal authorities continue to search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez four months since she disappeared from Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County. The FBI Newark office pleaded for the public’s help on Thursday with a tweet, asking anyone with information to come forward.
“Today marks the 4th month since 5-year old Dulce Maria Alvarez went missing from a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey. Please help the #FBI and law enforcement to #finddulce. Call the tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI and select option 4, then select option 8,” the FBI Newark wrote in a tweet.
Dulce went missing from a playground at Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019.
Bridgeton police say Dulce was abducted from the park as she played on the swings with her younger brother. Her mother was sitting in her car about 30 yards away when they believe Dulce was lured by a man into the backseat of a red van, according to police.
The FBI, state and local agencies are working together to find Dulce.
*** If you have any information, please call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411; or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI and select option 4, then select option 8. ***
