PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The teachers union says the School District of Philadelphia failed to follow the best practices protocol for removing asbestos at Alexander McClure Elementary School after additional asbestos exposure was found. It is likely the asbestos exposure is contained after testing done Wednesday night into Thursday morning came back negative.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers was notified of the asbestos air samples that were collected by school district consultants on Wednesday night after the school reopened earlier that day.

The results found an alarming level of airborne asbestos in an unsealed attic inside the school. A classroom and mechanical space, which has vents leading to a third-floor staircase and other nearby classrooms, were exposed.

“It’s unclear when this violation occurred but we were informed last evening that an attic considered to be asbestos contaminated had not been sealed off. In an abatement and remediation process, one of the fundamental components of a best practice approach involves sealing off affected areas,” the teachers union said in a release. “Asbestos removal and decontamination of this area, had it remained properly sealed, was part of the initial plan developed jointly with the Federation, and this area would have been appropriately slated for summer remediation efforts, a next step that was part of a jointly developed longer range plan for the school.”

They say the school district yet again breached the protocol that was agreed on between the two groups and then failed to immediately notify them of the findings.

“This is entirely unacceptable and brings the entire process that has unfolded at McClure into question,” the teachers union said.

The union’s environmental scientist reported to the school immediately following the notification of the elevated sample results and conducted a second round of testing from 10 p.m. Wednesday to about 1 a.m. Thursday. The overnight testing results were negative which means the additional exposure that was found because of the school district’s alleged breach of protocol was likely isolated.

“Overnight test results were negative and indicative that the additional exposure that took place due to the district’s breach of protocol is likely isolated,” the union said. “However, significant scientific questions remain, and there is also a very real issue of trust that has been, yet again, breached within the McClure community and in fact with Federation Leadership.”

CBS3 has reached out to the Philadelphia School District for comment.