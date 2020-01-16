



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a sign of spring. In just a few weeks, the Philadelphia Flower Show will be in full bloom.

Get ready to be transported to the south of France.

“This year we will explore the splendor, the beauty and the sustainable design of the Mediterranean coastal regions of Riviera holiday,” Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Chief of Shows & Events Sam Lemheney said.

The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show and its Riviera holiday theme come to the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the end of February.

Thursday’s preview gave everyone a glimpse at what they can expect as visitors will be immersed in the sights, sounds and tastes of the Mediterranean region.

“The best word I can describe the Flower Show is immersive and interactive. This Flower Show we have more engagement opportunities than ever before. We have carts and pop-ups, mobile learning experiences that will happen all over the floor,” Lemheney said.

This year’s show features a special partnership with the Principality of Monaco and its unique connection with Philadelphia.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to rekindle the very special tie that we have with the City of Philadelphia and to celebrate the spirit of Philadelphia,” Monaco Ambassador to the U.S. Maguy Maccario Doyle said.

PHOTOS: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Flower Show Press Conference

These renderings give only a taste of what to expect from this year’s show, a show that’s a beautiful reprieve from the winter weather that usually surrounds it.

“I think we’ve had snow four out of the last five years so we’re kind of used to the snow now. We feel that every year it’s going to snow a little bit, but that doesn’t stop us. I think it actually encourages more people to come when they see the snow,” Lemheney said.

The Mediterranean-themed show is meant to inspire those who may want to hone their gardening skills. Even those novices can expect to find something spectacular around every corner of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

“PHS wants to inspire people to work with horticulture and also give them the tools to do it. Sometimes the best thing to get started is to see something so beautiful you want to create it,” PHS President Matt Rader said.

The Philadelphia Flower Show runs from Feb. 29 through March 8.