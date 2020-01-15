Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mother of a Philadelphia police officer was found stabbed to death inside her East Germantown home overnight. Police were called to the home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street, around 1:22 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person screaming.
Investigators say a family member found the 65-year-old woman unresponsive and covered in blood inside her bathtub. The victim had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the woman’s black 2014 Nissan Rogue is missing from the scene. Whoever is driving the vehicle is believed to be armed and dangerous. The vehicle has a Pennsylvania tag number LBT 7539.
If you see the vehicle, do not approach it and call 911.
So far, no arrests have been made.
