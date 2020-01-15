  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two police officers and a prisoner were taken to a hospital to be examined after a crash in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Authorities say officers were taking a 59-year-old man to the prison complex on State Road when the crash happened at Tacony and Orthodox Streets around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

