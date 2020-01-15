



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Deadly violence continues to plague Philadelphia’s streets. Five people were shot on Wednesday in less than 30 minutes. One man was killed. Philly is already at triple the number of homicides in 2020 than where it was at this point last year.

As police investigate all of the homicides, city leaders are saying enough is enough.

“Enough is enough. We can’t keep seeing our babies being murdered in the streets of Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said.

The violence continues in Philadelphia, just 15 days into 2020.

“When police and medics arrived on location, they found three victims laying on the sidewalk — all shot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The triple shooting happened along West Lehigh Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.

“A 16-year-old was shot twice in his torso. Police took him to Temple [University Hospital]. That 16-year-old is in critical condition. A second victim, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times. Both arms, both legs and his lower back. Police also took that victim to Temple, he is also critical,” Small said.

The third shooting victim died at the hospital just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

An hour earlier, police responded to a double shooting on the 100 block of North Ruby Street in West Philadelphia. Two men were rushed to the hospital — one of the victims is in critical condition, the other is in stable condition.

City leaders say they’ve had enough of the violence.

“It’s going to take for all of us to roll up our sleeves to get involved to address this issue,” Johnson said.

Johnson hosted the Stop the Shooting event on Wednesday night at the Rotunda Theater.

As more community organizations join in the fight against gun violence, city leaders are hopeful that will keep our youth alive.

At least 14 shots were fired from a semiautomatic gun in the Strawberry Mansion triple shooting.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store the group of people were standing outside of.