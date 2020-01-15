



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 50-year-old woman in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say 50-year-old Marvin Scott, of the 6000 block of Upland Street, was charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault in the death of Rochelle Jackson.

Officers found Jackson suffering from one stab wound to the neck on the 6000 block of Upland Street near South 60th Street around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police still at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Southwest Philadelphia. Family members identify the victim as 50 year old Rochelle Jackson. Police are calling this a domestic dispute between the victim and an “on again off again” boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/elNEagohRd — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) January 14, 2020

Police say she died at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. The couple was reportedly involved in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Scott was involved in a physical altercation with Jackson’s 27-year-old son, Jeffrey Burroughs, when officers arrived to the scene.

Police say Burroughs watched the domestic dispute unfold.

Now, family and friends are left wishing they could have done more to prevent the tragedy from happening.

“I can’t believe this happened on my watch,” said Shanay Reid. “She’s been with him for seven years, mental abuse, emotional abuse.”

Antonio Banks, a friend of the victim, says there have been issues between the couple.

“She tried to help everybody and what happened to her is a tragedy,” Banks said. “She didn’t deserve that. She kept calling the cops about his abuse and they really never did anything about that and now this is the tragedy of it.”

City leaders tell CBS3 Jackson’s story is not unique.

Azucena Ugarte, the director of the city’s Office of Domestic Abuse Strategies, says 27 homicides in 2018 were classified as domestic violence homicides, according to the latest full-year data available.

Similar to Jackson’s case, Ugarte says most victims are killed when they try to leave.

“They knew it and that’s one of the reasons why maybe they didn’t leave because they knew this could be very dangerous,” Ugarte said.

If you believe someone needs help, let them know they can call the Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline at any time: (866) 723-3014