PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid has accomplished some incredible things through his young NBA career, and he now has earned one more feat to put him among the stars of the league. On Tuesday, Under Armour and Embiid announced the center will now have a signature shoe, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.
Joel Embiid just announced in Baltimore that his Under Armour Embiid 1 signature shoe will release in Fall 2020.
He’ll become the 17th NBA player to have a Sig — and the only Center.
An outline of Africa is featured on the heel, the 1st point of contact for anyone wearing it. pic.twitter.com/L3NZWrMAIN
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 14, 2020
The Under Armour Embiid 1, will be released in Fall 2020.
Embiid is now the only center and 17th player in the NBA to have a signature sneaker.
The Sixers’ star joins Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry as the only players in the league to have a signature shoe with the brand.
According to DePaula, the shoe will have an outline of Embiid’s home county of Africa on the heel.
Embiid signed a multi-year deal with Under Armour prior to the 2018-2019 NBA season.
