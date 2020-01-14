PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid has accomplished some incredible things through his young NBA career, and he now has earned one more feat to put him among the stars of the league. On Tuesday, Under Armour and Embiid announced the center will now have a signature shoe, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

Joel Embiid just announced in Baltimore that his Under Armour Embiid 1 signature shoe will release in Fall 2020.

He’ll become the 17th NBA player to have a Sig — and the only Center.

An outline of Africa is featured on the heel, the 1st point of contact for anyone wearing it. pic.twitter.com/L3NZWrMAIN

