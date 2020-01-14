Comments
MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering a man with nail clippers in Cumberland County. Police say Kathleen Ayala stabbed Axel Torres during a fight in Millville early Sunday morning.
According to investigators, the fight started inside a mobile home. They say Ayala followed Torres outside when she allegedly chased and stabbed him several times in his leg.
He died at the hospital a day later.
Ayala is being held at the Cumberland County jail on murder charges.
