PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who police say struck and killed a 29-year-old woman in North Philadelphia Sunday morning. Police say this happened along the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 3:45 a.m.
According to police, the driver fled the scene after striking the woman.
The victim was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Surveillance video from the area captured a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the scene heading north on Broad Street then East on Glenwood Avenue.
Officials say the vehicle should have noticeable front end damage.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
