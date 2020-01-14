BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An explosion leveled a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to reports of an explosion on the 4200 block of Biddeford Road around 9:30 this morning.

Police say some felt the explosion from about two miles away.

Ed Troy, of Buckingham Township, heard the explosion in his home which is a half-mile away.

Sgt. Will Moffett with Buckingham Twp. Police says the explosion was felt some two miles away @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PBMrMqNEiy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 14, 2020

“Heard a loud explosion. Very loud, enough that it shook the bed, shook the house,” Troy said. “I thought it was probably a propane explosion. I’m surprised there is no broken windows. That’s the first thing I thought about in my house was broken windows.”

No one was inside of the home and no injuries were reported.

“We are very lucky nobody was inside or near that when it went, so we’re thankful for that,” Buckingham Township Police Sgt. Will Moffett said.

PECO has disconnected electrical service to the home as a precaution.

The home is not served by PECO Natural Gas Lines.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused incident.

