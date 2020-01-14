BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a propane leak may have caused an explosion that leveled a Bucks County home Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to reports of an explosion on the 4300 block of Biddeford Road in Buckingham Township around 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say some felt the explosion from about two miles away.

The big boom sent debris flying and leveled a home. Now, investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

Just in from @Buckingham_pd: The explosion may be a result of a propane leak https://t.co/BaUkxX0Mun @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fTFW6hjwB5 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 14, 2020

Imagine one minute you send your kids to school and you head to work. And the next minute, you get a call that your house exploded.

That’s what happened to a family of four in Buckingham Township Tuesday. The remnants of their lives are now scattered all over their yard. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Buckingham Township police, along with the ATF, are combing over the house for any clues that might point to what happened before neighbors heard a blast that leveled a home.

Ed Troy, of Buckingham Township, heard the explosion in his home which is a half-mile away.

“Heard a loud explosion. Very loud, enough that it shook the bed, shook the house,” Troy said. “I thought it was probably a propane explosion. I’m surprised there is no broken windows. That’s the first thing I thought about in my house was broken windows.”

Sgt. Will Moffett with Buckingham Twp. Police says the explosion was felt some two miles away @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PBMrMqNEiy — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 14, 2020

“There was no evidence of fire, just an apparent explosion of the dwelling,” Buckingham Township Police Sgt. Will Moffett said.

Investigators are being tight-lipped over exactly what happened in the moments before the boom, but they believe a propane tank leak may have caused the blast.

Neighbors say the tank was being serviced Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the family of four who lived at the home is staying with loved ones.