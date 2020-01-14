Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next generation of Phillies players gave back Tuesday night. Children battling cancer enjoyed a night of batting practice and other fun activities with the Phillies’ top prospects.
The minor leaguers hosted the major league party for six families at Citizens Bank Park.
They teamed up with the Kisses For Kyle organization to make the event happen.
“We focus a lot on the emotional aspect of what families go through and we always say, despite the bad, there’s also good,” said Kisses For Kyle Executive Director Sharon Snyder. “So this is as good as it gets — bringing happiness during a very difficult time.”
Everyone also took a team photo in the media room.
You must log in to post a comment.