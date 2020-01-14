STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State University’s head football coach and several players have been named in a lawsuit filed by a former player. Former safety Isaiah Humphries alleges that he was the subject of hazing, as well as retaliation after it was reported.

According to the lawsuit, Humphries is accusing several of his former teammates of violent and “overtly sexual” hazing during his time with the team in 2018.

Head coach James Franklin, as well as players Damion Barber, Michah Parsons, Jesse Luketa and Yetur Gross-Matos, were named in the suit.

The alleged abuse happened in several places around Penn State’s campus, including the football building.

Humphries alleges that players would wrestle him to the ground and shove their genitals in his face.

Players also allegedly told the victim “I am going to Sandusky you,” referencing former coach Jerry Sandusky.

The lawsuit states that Franklin and members of the coaching staff observed the harassment and hazing and took no action to stop the incidents.

As a result of reporting the incidents, the lawsuit says that Humphries was scorned and punished by the coaching staff.

The suit also states that when Humphries attempted to transfer from Penn State, members of the coaching staff provided “negative reviews” of him to prospective colleges.

Humphries says Franklin forced him out of the program after reporting the hazing.

The University released the following statement to CBS3:

“The University has established processes in place for responding to claims of potential misconduct. In accordance with our processes, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct carried out investigations of the plaintiff’s claims independent from Intercollegiate Athletics. In addition, Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued.”

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

Humphries left the program at the end of the 2018 season and transferred to the University of California.

In December, Franklin and PSU agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.