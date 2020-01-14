



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The homicide rate continues to soar in Philadelphia. A 50-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the neck by an ex-boyfriend inside a Southwest Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning and police say they have a key witness in the murder.

The victim’s son, 27-year-old Jeffrey Burroughs, says he watched his mother get fatally stabbed.

Officials found 50-year-old Rochelle Jackson suffering from one stab wound to the neck on the 6000 block of Upland Street near South 60th Street around 2:20 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect was an ex-boyfriend of the victim and the couple was involved in an on again, off again relationship.

He was reportedly suffering injuries to his hands and was initially taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but he will be taken to police headquarters.

“There was also a 50-year-old male inside of the room with her involved in a physical altercation with a 27-year-old male,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Police immediately broke up that fight. They determined that the 50-year-old male was the person that stabbed the 50-year-old female that was laying in the kitchen so they immediately took that male into custody.”

Antonio Banks, a friend of the victim, says there have been issues between the couple.

“She tried to help everybody and what happened to her is tragedy,” Banks said. “She didn’t deserve that. She kept calling the cops about his abuse and they really never did anything about that and now this is the tragic of it.”

While police say this homicide is essentially case closed, the search continues for several other killers throughout the city — including one who police say fatally shot a 26-year-old man in the check and neck.

It happened on the 2600 block of West Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia on Monday.

These investigations add to a growing number of homicides only two weeks into the new year.