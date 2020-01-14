Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s Department of Transportation is giving away four five-digit license pates throughout 2020. The department announced they will give away one license plate throughout four quarters of the year on Tuesday.
They say the best part of the giveaway is residents don’t have to go to a Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) center at 3 a.m. on Plate Release Day to get the 5-digit plate.
All residents have to do to enter is register and activate a myDMV online services account by using a computer or mobile device.
The dates for the four quarters of the giveaway are:
- Quarter 1: Jan. 1 through March 31 – The winner will be notified by April 10
- Quarter 2: April 1 through Jun. 30 – The winner will be notified by Jul. 10
- Quarter 3: July 1 through Sept. 30 – The winner will be notified by Oct. 10
- Quarter 4: Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 – The winner will be notified by Jan. 10 (2021)
