  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, DelDOT, Local TV


DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s Department of Transportation is giving away four five-digit license pates throughout 2020. The department announced they will give away one license plate throughout four quarters of the year on Tuesday.

They say the best part of the giveaway is residents don’t have to go to a Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) center at 3 a.m. on Plate Release Day to get the 5-digit plate.

All residents have to do to enter is register and activate a myDMV online services account by using a computer or mobile device.

The dates for the four quarters of the giveaway are:

  • Quarter 1: Jan. 1 through March 31 – The winner will be notified by April 10
  • Quarter 2: April 1 through Jun. 30 – The winner will be notified by Jul. 10
  • Quarter 3: July 1 through Sept. 30 – The winner will be notified by Oct. 10
  • Quarter 4: Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 – The winner will be notified by Jan. 10 (2021)

For more information about the myDMV online services, click here.

 

Comments