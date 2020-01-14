  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — What’s the secret to a long life? Go dancing!

“Go dancing. A fella will put his arm around you, kiss you, say you’re great,” Gertrude Kroberger said.

That’s what Kroberger said as she celebrated her 106th birthday in Media on Tuesday.

Kroberger lives at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line in Delaware County. The center held a party for all of the residents who have birthdays in January.

Happy birthday, Gertrude and all of her birthday friends!

