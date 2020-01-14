PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Drexel University professor is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $185,000 in grant funds. Officials say Chikaodinaka Nwankpa spent money that was allocated for research on other activities, including adult entertainment venues, sports bars, meals and other purchases.
Nwankpa was the chair of Drexel’s Engineering Department.
“Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “After a comprehensive investigation by our office’s Economic Crimes Unit, Mr. Nwankpa will have his day in court and will have to answer for his crimes. I’d like to thank Drexel University and the Drexel University Police Department for their work throughout this investigation.”
The DA’s Office says Nwankpa spent more than $96,000 at adult entertainment venues and sports bars. They say he tried to hide the expenses by claiming they were items for catering and food.
However, the DA’s Office says 48% of the charges were done on weekends and 63% were made between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.
He was arrested Monday and was released on $25,000 bail.
