PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Josh Richardson was on fire this past week and the league has taken notice. The Sixers’ starting shooting guard was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Richardson led the 76ers to a 2-1 week, including wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, while averaging a team-leading 22.7 points per game.

During the week, Richardson shot better than 50% from the field and scored at least 16 points in each of the three games.

This is Richardson’s first career Player of the Week selection and he is the first Sixer honoree since Ben Simmons earned the honor in March last season.

So far this season, Richardson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

