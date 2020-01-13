  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:gas leak, Local TV, Philadelphia News, South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than two dozen people are back in their homes in South Philadelphia Monday night after a gas leak. Firefighters arrived to the area of 4th and Morris Streets to find a ruptured gas main just before 2 p.m. Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the fire department, approximately 30 people in the area were evacuated.

“There was a company or a demolition company making renovations and they ruptured a gas main,” Assistant Fire Chief Richard Davison said. “The fire department is now playing a supporting role to the gas company. PGW is mitigating the situation right now.”

No one was injured. Crews are looking for a cause.

