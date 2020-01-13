Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men were shot multiple times in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 900 block of North 11th Street just before 3 p.m.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot once in the left hip and once in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.
A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, twice in the back and once in the right arm. His condition is also not known at this time.
No arrests have been made.
