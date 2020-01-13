PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city leaders announced a big change happening on one of the city’s most dangerous roads Monday. The first speed camera is being installed on the Roosevelt Boulevard with the goal of improving safety.

City officials have been working to bring speed cameras to the Roosevelt Boulevard for years and the day has finally come.

The first camera was installed at Roosevelt Blvd. and Banks Way in Northeast Philadelphia.

In all, eight speed cameras will be placed along a 12-mile stretch of the boulevard, starting at Banks Way and extending up to the Philadelphia-Bucks County border at Southampton Road.

It will be a few weeks before all the cameras are installed.

Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia.

There were eight fatal crashes last year and 21 in 2018.

Monday morning at a ceremony along Roosevelt Boulevard, city leaders explained the main goal of the speed cameras is to improve safety.

Once all eight cameras are up and running, there will be a 60-day warning period before fines are issued. After that, any driver traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit could be fined up to $150.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will oversee the speed cameras program.

Officials say money generated by the cameras will go towards other improvements, like safer pedestrian crossings.