



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After reportedly being blindsided by her grandson and his wife’s decision to scale back their roles in the family, Queen Elizabeth hosted an unprecedented summit on Monday. Prince Harry, his brother and father all met with the queen.

It’s a family affair that has sparked a conversation worldwide, including right here at home.

Philadelphia knows a thing or two about stepping back, so to speak, from the confines of English royalty.

So perhaps there should be no surprise that the Philadelphians Eyewitness News spoke with largely supported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to pull away from their roles as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent.

“You have to do what you have to do for your family. They had to come to a decision,” one Philadelphian said.

But that decision was seemingly made without the queen’s blessing.

Inside of the Victoria Freehouse restaurant on Front Street, CBS3 spoke with Ian, an English ex-pat who says for that reason, he identifies with Prince Harry.

“Americans know more about the royal family than Brits do, I think,” Ian said.

That may explain why an American reporter was the one to inform him that the queen has now signed off on the departure.

“Really? Someone’s got her arm behind her back,” Ian said.

Following a royal summit between the queen, Prince Harry, Prince William and their father, Prince Charles, the Buckingham Palace released a statement from the queen.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” read the statement.

It is reported that Meghan joined the meeting over the phone from Canada, where she is now with their son, Archie.

As for how a semi- or fully-independent life will work for Harry and Meghan, the queen says that decision will come soon.

But here in Philly, don’t expect everyone to be waiting with bated breath.

“I can’t, in good conscience, follow a whole lot of celebrity news with the world being what it is right now,” one woman said.

A joint statement also came Monday from both Prince Harry and Prince William, denying rumors that a strain in their relationship was the cause for Harry and Meghan’s departure.