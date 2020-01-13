  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in the head. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Georgian Road in the city’s West Oak Lane section, around 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man died shortly after at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

