By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the Birds on the field again. On Monday, the team shared a trailer of a behind-the-scenes show the Eagles will be featured on.

On Feb. 7, Amazon’s “All or Nothing” series will debut, highlighting the 2019 Eagles season.

According to NFL.com, actor Jon Hamm will be narrating the series.

This season was filled with highs and lows for the Birds, 2019 saw the team suffer an unfathomable amount of injuries — including losing its top three receivers.

But the Eagles were able to clinch the NFC East division title, thanks to a huge win in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys followed by a win over the New York Giants in the season finale.

Unfortunately, the Birds’ season ended in the first round of the playoffs in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks that also saw franchise quarterback Carson Wentz get knocked out of the game following a questionable hit by Jadeveon Clowney.

It may not have ended the way fans planned, but this season may make for some compelling storylines.

