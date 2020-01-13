Comments
LONDON GROVE TWP, Pa (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in Chester County. According to officials, Erick Becerril-Perez raped the teenager inside of her London Grove Township home on Dec. 28, 2019.
Police also say that Becerril-Perez allegedly inappropriately touched the 13-year-old on multiple occasions over a two-year span.
Since the alleged incident, Becerril-Perez’s whereabouts are unknown.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 7.
Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 610-268-2022.
