By CBS3 Staff
Chester County News, Local


LONDON GROVE TWP, Pa (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in Chester County. According to officials, Erick Becerril-Perez raped the teenager inside of her London Grove Township home on Dec. 28, 2019.

Police also say that Becerril-Perez allegedly inappropriately touched the 13-year-old on multiple occasions over a two-year span.

Credit: CBS3

Since the alleged incident, Becerril-Perez’s whereabouts are unknown.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 7.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 610-268-2022.

