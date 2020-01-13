PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a new workout to kick off 2020? CBS3’s Pat Gallen is in Bryn Mawr trying out the BodyX workout.
BodyX is a strength and condition studio that focuses on strength through circuit training on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and then cardio through high intensity workouts on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Co-owner Killian Riggs and her fiance teach all the classes together and opened the gym in hopes of creating a one-on-one personal training session in a group atmosphere.
“Making it a one-on-one personal training session in a group setting is our main goal. You’ll see there is always two of us on here we’re really big on proper form,” Riggs said. “We want to motivate you as well but we want you to have two of us on there so no one gets hurt. We are really big on being on form, we know people are prone to injuries in the fitness world.”
While many people kick off the new year with a healthier lifestyle, they tend to fall off as the months go by.
Riggs says you should always “get up and go.”
Watch the video above for the full interview.
