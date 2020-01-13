



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a Philadelphia teacher found dead in her Manayunk apartment has scored an important legal victory. It has been almost nine years since Ellen Greenberg was found stabbed to death.

A judge has sided with Greenberg’s parents in their effort to force the Medical Examiner’s Office to change the cause of death.

Greenberg’s cause of death was initially ruled a homicide before being switched to a suicide.

Her family has cast doubt on that because she was stabbed 20 times, including 10 times in the back of the neck.

According to the investigation report back in 2011, Greenberg came home from work as a first-grade teacher at Juniata Park Academy to her sixth-floor apartment at the Venice Lofts.

Her fiancé left to go to the gym. The report says when he came home, the swing bar lock was engaged.

After attempts to reach Greenberg by phone, he forced the door open and found her body in the kitchen.

The 2011 report also says investigators found no suicide note.

This ruling means Greenberg’s family can now subpoena documents from agencies that haven’t cooperated with their investigative efforts in the past as the case moves forward.