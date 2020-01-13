Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man has died after being shot in the head in a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Another man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
No word on if any arrests have been made.
