



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –It has been a violent start to 2020 in Philadelphia after a number of people were killed in separate incidents over the weekend. This latest rash of violence follows a year where Philadelphia had its highest homicide rate since 2007.

The latest homicide happened on the 2400 block of North 54th Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the head around 1:25 a.m. on the 4700 block of North 5th Street, according to police.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

On Saturday, just after 11:25 p.m. a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the left side of his chest and one time in the back near Amber and East Rush Streets in Kensington.

Police say he was transported to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head in the 200 block of South Edgewood Street, according to police.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

An arrest has been made, police say.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Saturday, officials say a 35-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck.

He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

Police say an arrest has been made. Sources also say the stabbing stemmed from a fight on a sidewalk possibly between two homeless men.

Earlier on Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest in North Philadelphia.

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he later died.

So far, there have been no arrests.

All of these incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477