PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot four times in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Cantrell Street on Sunday night.
Police say the victim was shot once in his stomach, once in his back and twice in his left leg.
He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
A weapon was recovered inside of a vehicle, police say, but no arrests were made.
An investigation is ongoing.
