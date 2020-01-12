



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley will see windy conditions on Sunday after record-breaking warmth on Saturday. A cold front moved across the region this morning bringing a line of gusty showers along with it.

A 53 mph wind gust was reported at the Mount Pocono Airport and a 55 mph wind gust was reported at the Wilmington Airport as the front moved east.

The rain has moved out but the wind will stay through the afternoon.

Rain has ended for most, so expect the clouds to clear out and temperatures to slowly drop throughout the day. Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 PM. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tHcqUqH9bO — Tiffany Savona (@TiffanySavonaWX) January 12, 2020

A wind advisory remains in effect for the area until 1 p.m. for potential wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Watch out for broken tree branches if you are driving.

Isolated power outages are also possible.

Temperatures will slowly drop behind the cold front this afternoon as drier and cooler air spills into the region.

Expect temperatures to drop out of the 60s this morning and into the 50s later this afternoon.

Keep in mind our average high is only 40 degrees this time of the year.

Sunday will be a little cooler than Saturday but still not bad for January standards.