



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent start to 2020 in Philadelphia after a number of people were killed in separate incidents over the weekend. This latest rash of violence follows a year where Philadelphia had its highest homicide rate since 2007.

“It’s a war zone,” a Philadelphia man said.

Six homicides, five shootings and a stabbing near Luke Lobster’s in Center City by Rittenhouse Square summarized a summer-esque weekend. So far in 2020, 13 people have been killed and it’s only Jan. 12.

If this weekend is any indication, the violence shows no signs of slowing down in 2020.

“Center City on a warm Saturday night, as you can see there’s plenty of foot traffic as well as vehicle traffic,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said.

Few corners of the city were spared.

“I’m an older man, I’m 53. I’ve been through the hood so I know what’s going on. I know that things happen. I’ve been through it, I live in here. I’ve been a part of it. But it makes no sense,” Philadelphian Dana Graham said.

From Rittenhouse to Kensington to West Philadelphia and just blocks off Saint Joseph’s campus, including the 3100 block of Rosewood Street in North Philadelphia where a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed.

“We’re dealing with carnage. These young people are murdering on another at a rate that’s approaching genocide over nothing,” Philadelphia resident Bill Donohue said.

No. 6 occurred just after 1 p.m. on Sunday just off the campus of St. Joe’s on the 2400 block of 54th Street.

“In the area, because so many of the families have been here for a long time, we want to know if there’s any threats near us, you know?” resident Stephen Cox said.

Philadelphia Police: 18-Month-Old Boy Injured In Double Shooting In East Germantown

A 24-year-old man unaffiliated with the school was shot several times throughout the body as he sat in his bullet-ridden vehicle.

The shooter fled in a blue sedan, according to an alert from St. Joe’s to its students.

As far as the shooting near St. Joe’s campus, the school says there is no threat to the campus or to any students.

Earlier on Sunday, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the head around 1:25 a.m. on the 4700 block of North 5th Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

A 55-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot once in the chest shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at 28th and York Streets in Strawberry Mansion. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

On Saturday, just after 11:25 p.m. a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the left side of his chest and one time in the back near Amber and East Rush Streets in Kensington.

Police say he was transported to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head in the 200 block of South Edgewood Street, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. An arrest has been made, police say.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Saturday, officials say a 35-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

All of these incidents are under investigation.

The weekend violence prompted a tweet from Mayor Jim Kenney.

“This horrific violence must end. Philadelphia police and CCIP are out in impacted communities but we need help from everyone to solve these crimes and keep our neighbors safe,” Kenney tweeted.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.