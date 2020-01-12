By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 4700 block of North 5th Street around 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say patrolling officers found the man on the sidewalk suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

