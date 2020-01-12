Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s really important cat owners keep them active because cats really enjoy playing. Sometimes they will just lay around the house and won’t play at all but it’s good for their well-being and stress levels to be active.
Carol Erickson, an animal advocate for the PSPCA, says one of the easiest ways to be interactive with your cat is to get a fishing pole-type of toy.
Watch the video above for the full interview and more tips on how to keep your cat active.
You must log in to post a comment.