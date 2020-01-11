



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December, Oskar Lindblom has seen widespread support from Philly and the entire hockey community with #OskarStrong T-shirts, messages on social media and much more. On Saturday, Lindblom made his first appearance since the diagnosis.

Lindblom was in attendance of the Flyers’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the ovation he received was special.

During the first period, the Flyers showed Lindblom on the scoreboard and everyone at the Wells Fargo Center rose to their feet.

Video went around the stadium, showing fans with signs of support.

The Lightning tweeted out their support for Lindblom too.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux said this season will be dedicated to Lindblom.