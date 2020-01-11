Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Foodies in Philadelphia are coming together to help Puerto Rico. Chef Christina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa and visiting chef from Puerto Rico, Maria Mercedes Grubb, are hosting a four-day pop-up fundraiser to support earthquake relief efforts.
Grubb was supposed to cook at an event celebrating the Puerto Rico holiday of Octavitas.
Organizers decided to cancel it and hold a fundraiser instead.
The fundraiser began on Saturday and lasts until Tuesday.
It’ll start off at 7 p.m. at South Philly Barbacoa, located at 1140 S. 9th St.
You must log in to post a comment.