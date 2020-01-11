PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a 23-year-old man fell to his death early Saturday morning while jumping between rooftops in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street, just before 2 a.m.
Witnesses told police they were jumping between rooftops of their apartment when the man did not make the jump and fell two stories down, hitting his head on the ground.
The group found the victim unresponsive, face down, in a pool of blood, and began to administer CPR until medics arrived.
The man was then taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police they had been drinking alcohol at an event earlier in the evening.
Police say there was no evidence of narcotics use or foul play.
The incident remains under investigation.
