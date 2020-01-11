PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a 23-year-old man fell to his death early Saturday morning while jumping between rooftops in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street, just before 2 a.m.

Drexel University identified the victim as Vivek Subramani, a third-year College of Medicine student.

Witnesses told police they were jumping between rooftops of their apartment when Subramani did not make the jump and fell two stories down, hitting his head on the ground.

The group found Subramani unresponsive, face down, in a pool of blood and began to administer CPR until medics arrived.

Subramani was then taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek. There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short, and especially for someone with so much promise,” Drexel President John Fry said in a statement.

Witnesses told police they had been drinking alcohol at an event earlier in the evening.

Police say there was no evidence of narcotics use or foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.