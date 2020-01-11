



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother Nature appeared to have a confusing Saturday as it snowed in Dallas, Texas, for the first time since 2017 and in Philadelphia, there was no winter gear in sight. Usually, on Jan. 11, Philadelphians are bundled up and quickly shuffling their ways to get back to where they need to be.

But on Saturday, Philadelphians were out and about, enjoying all that Mother Nature had to offer.

“Waking up early, getting outside, trying to have some kind of plan, be outside enjoy the weather,” skateboarder Tyler Claus said.

A rare January day spent outside in a T-shirt.

RECORD-BREAKING warmth today in Philadelphia. Temperatures reached 67 degrees 🥵. @LaurenCBS3 says the old record was set in 1976 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/JV7IKppxNg — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 11, 2020

“It’s definitely a little mid-winter gift, having days like these and being able to get outside,” Claus said.

“I’m being out here all day,” biker Tyrone Simpson said. “Days like this don’t come around too often.”

Paine’s Skate Park, near the Schuylkill River, was filled with skateboarders and bikers on Saturday, showing off their honed skills and learning new ones.

Simpson recently got back into biking after taking a few years off.

“The adrenaline. Kind of an adrenaline junky,” Simpson said. “Just learning new stuff that takes a couple of hours to land and when you finally land it, ain’t nothing but a greater feeling than that.”

Newlyweds Marek and Kaitlyn Chrzanowski planned for the worst, but instead, they got some of the best.

“We planned for a blizzard. We were planning for a blizzard, that’s what we expected,” Kaitlyn Chrzanowski said.

“The weather, thank God, has been wonderful and we’re just waiting for the next step,” Marek Chrzanowski said.

Back on the Schuylkill River, as people shed layers, they say they hope Saturday’s weather is a gift that keeps on giving.

“I appreciate days like this. It’s a little weird, but it’s nothing I wouldn’t like to take advantage of,” Claus said.

Apparently, the Philadelphia region will get to take advantage of it again on Sunday when temperatures are expected to be warm once again, especially for January.