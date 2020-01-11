New Jersey Mom Claims Amazon Sent Her Soiled Baby Diapers

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A New Jersey mom says she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery. Nassly Sales says she ordered two boxes of diapers from Amazon, as she does every month for her two daughters.
She purchased the diapers from the site’s “Amazon Warehouse” section. That’s where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate. But when the package arrived this week – she was horrified.
“I got the diapers, and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep, the lights were off,” Sales said. “At that point, I turn on the lights and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly folded and they are soiled. I couldn’t believe it!”
One of Sales’ daughters is immune-compromised and Sales said she was forced to disinfect the nursery to be safe.
In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We are investigating the situation and are in contact with the customer to make it right.”
You must log in to post a comment.