Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.@PhillyPolice investigating deadly shooting on the 3100 block of Rosewood St. in North Philly. Police say victim is between 18 and 25 years old @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OuNMNb7Quo
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 11, 2020
Police say a man believed to be between the ages of 18-25 was shot twice in the chest.
He was taken to Temple Hospital where he later died.
So far, there have been no arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.