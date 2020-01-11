  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man believed to be between the ages of 18-25 was shot twice in the chest.

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he later died.

So far, there have been no arrests.

