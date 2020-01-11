  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters in Delaware County battled a two-alarm blaze at a chocolate factory in Eddystone. Officials say the fire began shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Barry Callebaut factory located at 903 Industrial Highway.

Officials say firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof of the factory upon arrival.

(Credit: CBS3)

The fire has been placed under control, officials say.

The company makes cocoa powder and liquours.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

