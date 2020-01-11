Comments
EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters in Delaware County battled a two-alarm blaze at a chocolate factory in Eddystone. Officials say the fire began shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Barry Callebaut factory located at 903 Industrial Highway.
Officials say firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof of the factory upon arrival.
The fire has been placed under control, officials say.
The company makes cocoa powder and liquours.
No injuries have been reported.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
