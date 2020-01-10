Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is facing a very long list of charges. Police say 26-year-old Zachary Righter broke into at least 71 cars in Montgomery County.
Police say they tracked him down using items and DNA he left at the scenes of the break-ins.
Investigators also tracked down surveillance video of him allegedly using stolen credit cards.
Righter is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $10,000 bail.
