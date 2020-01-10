Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cartoon Network is opening its very first hotel and it’s just a short drive from Philadelphia! The world’s first Cartoon Network Hotel is now open in Lancaster!
The colorful place is geared to children and families.
Ready to check in? The Cartoon Network Hotel is NOW OPEN!! Book your adventure here: https://t.co/cngsSULVcr pic.twitter.com/dI3c2F7CVw
— Cartoon Network Hotel (@CNHotelOfficial) January 10, 2020
This hotel is equipped with character-themed guest rooms, an indoor pool and arcades.
It even has a dining room that offers menu items straight from your favorite cartoon network shows.
