  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cartoon Network Hotel, Lancaster news, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cartoon Network is opening its very first hotel and it’s just a short drive from Philadelphia! The world’s first Cartoon Network Hotel is now open in Lancaster!

The colorful place is geared to children and families.

This hotel is equipped with character-themed guest rooms, an indoor pool and arcades.

It even has a dining room that offers menu items straight from your favorite cartoon network shows.

Comments