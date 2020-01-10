Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is home to the world’s largest Wawa and now the tiniest. Friday marks the opening of the convenience store chain’s smallest store, located at 16th and Ranstead Streets.
Mayor Jim Kenney also made an appearance at the opening and he made sure to get his morning coffee.
The new Wawa is under 3,000 square feet and complete with a pick-up window.
And even if you don’t have plans to check out the new store, you can now find special red cups at all Wawas.
The chain unveiling a new version of their coffee cups today. Wawa says the cheerful message on the cup embodies the spirit of the store’s commitment to its neighbors.
