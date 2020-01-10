  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Wawa


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is home to the world’s largest Wawa and now the tiniest. Friday marks the opening of the convenience store chain’s smallest store, located at 16th and Ranstead Streets.

(credit: CBS3)

Mayor Jim Kenney also made an appearance at the opening and he made sure to get his morning coffee.

The new Wawa is under 3,000 square feet and complete with a pick-up window.

And even if you don’t have plans to check out the new store, you can now find special red cups at all Wawas.

(credit: Wawa)

The chain unveiling a new version of their coffee cups today. Wawa says the cheerful message on the cup embodies the spirit of the store’s commitment to its neighbors.

 

