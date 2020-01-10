



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a week after the Eagles’ season-ending loss to the Seahawks, the NFL has reportedly decided not to fine Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz.

#Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney will NOT be fined by the NFL for his hit last week on #Eagles QB Carson Wentz, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2020

The hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter of the Birds’ 17-9 home playoff loss to the Seahawks. Wentz missed the remained of the game with a concussion.

Clowney’s helmet connected with the back of Wentz’s helmet, driving it into the ground. Some were upset with the officials for not throwing a flag.

After the game, Clowney told reporters he wasn’t trying to hurt Wentz.

“I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there,” he said. “I’ve been down the injury road; it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Malcolm Jenkins say it was a hard-hitting play but don’t think it was intentional.

“It sucks, No. 1, to happen to Carson, a guy who’s been on fire, but I don’t think it was on purpose. It’s football, this is a physical game,” Cox said.

“We play football. You never want to see hits like that, but as a person who is paid to hit people, unless it’s blatant or intentional — I think guys play hard,” Jenkins said.

In Wentz’s place, 40-year-old Josh McCown led the Birds’ offense as he reportedly played through a torn hamstring.

The Seahawks travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in the Divisional Round this Sunday.