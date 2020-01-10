  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers


MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A rescue dog is making history in New Jersey. Meet Hansel.

Credit: CBS3

The pit bull was rescued from a dogfighting ring when he was just seven weeks old. Now he’s the first pit bull in the Garden State to become a K9 arson detective.

Hansel is finishing 15 weeks of training, but in just about a week, he will start working with the Millville Fire Department. He will perform critical tasks in the aftermath of fires.

Hansel’s first day on the job is Jan. 19.

Comments