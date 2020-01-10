Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you need some inspiration for a home improvement project, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. The 2020 Philly Home Show kicked off at noon Friday.
You can see the newest design trends and DYI projects.
The show is open until Sunday and again next Friday through Sunday.
For more information and tickets to the Philly Home Show, click here.
