  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philly Home Show


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you need some inspiration for a home improvement project, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is the place to be this weekend. The 2020 Philly Home Show kicked off at noon Friday.

You can see the newest design trends and DYI projects.

The show is open until Sunday and again next Friday through Sunday.

For more information and tickets to the Philly Home Show, click here.

Comments