PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper took a break from his offseason training to raise money for a good cause. The Phillies’ star outfielder posted a video on his Instagram page of him participating in the “Koala Challenge.”
“Koala Bear Challenge to raise money for Australia. That’s a big ole koala bear. Watch your head kid,” Harper said in the caption.
The internet challenge encourages people to take a video of themselves holding onto a workout bench upside down.
The challenge was started to raise awareness and money for the victims as well as firefighters battling brushfires ravaging Australia.
The drink company FITAID has partnered with James Newbury’s GoFundMe page to donate $5 to wildlife protection services in Australia each time someone posted a Koala Challenge video.
Earlier this week, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons and Jonah Bolden joined other Australian NBA players to contribute $750,000 to help battle the fires.
